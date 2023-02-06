Russia Not Renouncing New Start Treaty, Fulfills Limits on Quantities - Senior Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2023) Russia does not renounce the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) with the United States and fully complies with its provisions on quantitative limits, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Monday.

"We do not renounce the treaty, we are committed to it, we fully comply with the treaty's core provisions on quantitative limits on delivery vehicles and warheads. We have always done it and will continue to do so," Ryabkov told reporters.