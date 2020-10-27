UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Not Responsible For Hilary Clinton's 2016 Election Loss- Ex-German Foreign Minister

Sumaira FH 58 seconds ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 05:40 PM

Russia Not Responsible for Hilary Clinton's 2016 Election Loss- Ex-German Foreign Minister

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) Hilary Clinton's defeat in the 2016 US presidential election cannot be blamed on Russia, despite the accusations levied by Democrat officials, Sigmar Gabriel, the former German foreign minister and chairman of the Atlantic Bridge non-profit association, said on Tuesday.

"The Democrats are perhaps even tougher opponents of Russia because there is a significant part of the Democratic Party which believes that Hilary Clinton, due to the interference of [Russian President] Vladimir Putin, lost the previous presidential election.

I consider this to be a delusion," Gabriel said at a press conference.

The former foreign minister, who held this post from 2017-2018, added that accusations of Russian interference were not guaranteed to be the reason for Clinton's defeat to Donald Trump.

Leading Russian officials have consistently denied all accusations of interfering in the US political system, saying that such actions are contrary to the country's foreign policy. Trump has also denied all claims that he colluded with Russia ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

Related Topics

Election Russia German Trump Vladimir Putin Democrats 2016 Post All From

Recent Stories

OIC General Secretariat Calls for Shunning Violenc ..

3 minutes ago

COVID-19 response: Emirates SkyCargo to set up the ..

5 minutes ago

Both terrorists and financial terrorists will be d ..

10 minutes ago

Azam Swati condemns attack at religious seminary i ..

8 minutes ago

Pakistan summons Indian Charge d' Affaires; condem ..

9 minutes ago

AGP recovers Rs176.9bln in 3 months

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.