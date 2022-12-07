Russia Not Reviewing Moratorium on Short-, Intermediate-Range Missiles in Europe - Ryabkov

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2022) Moscow has not changed its position on the moratorium on the deployment of short- and intermediate-range missiles in Europe, but it is impossible to approach the position dogmatically: it can be revised in the event of further escalation by the enemy, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

He noted that he would not like to go into hypothetical scenarios, as Moscow's proposal for a moratorium remained in force.

"But it's clear that it's also impossible to approach the position dogmatically. And if the escalation scenario continues to be used by our opponents, if they take more and more provocative steps in this area, I think that this topic will not go into oblivion, and it will be possible to consider the situation from this angle, too," Ryabkov told reporters on the sidelines of the Primakov Readings, when asked whether Russia could abandon the moratorium amid West's increasing supply of long-range weapons to Ukraine.

"But this is all from the category of opponents' warnings so that they don't make dangerous, reckless moves," Ryabkov added. "There are no changes in positions as of today, and there is no need to artificially come up with reasons for us to start revising something."