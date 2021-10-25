UrduPoint.com

Russia Not Ruled Out As Eventual Shelter Country For Assange - WikiLeaks Editor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 41 seconds ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 06:46 PM

Russia Not Ruled Out as Eventual Shelter Country for Assange - WikiLeaks Editor

WikiLeaks editor Kristinn Hrafnsson told Sputnik on Monday that Russia had not been "ruled out" as shelter country for Julian Assange in the event the UK High Court upholds a previous verdict from a London district judge against extraditing the Australian whistleblower to the United States

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2021) WikiLeaks editor Kristinn Hrafnsson told Sputnik on Monday that Russia had not been "ruled out" as shelter country for Julian Assange in the event the UK High Court upholds a previous verdict from a London district judge against extraditing the Australian whistleblower to the United States.

"The options would be considered if and when it comes to that. Nothing is off the table," Hranfnsson told Sputnik ahead of a two-day appeal hearing due to start at the UK Royal Courts of Justice on Wednesday.

He said many countries, some of them in Europe, could be considered "safe or relatively safe" for Assange to live provided he is released from prison.

Hrafnsson noted, however, that the government of Australia had not shown any sign that they were fully supporting of their citizen.

Assange was arrested in London on April 11, 2019, and sentenced to 50 weeks in prison for jumping bail in 2012, when he took refuge inside the Ecuadorean embassy in the British capital to avoid extradition to Sweden, where he was facing sexual assault charges that were later dropped by a Swedish court.

Back in January, UK district judge Vanessa Baraitser ruled against extraditing Assange to the US, citing health reasons and the risk of suicide in the US prison system. The judge, however, decided that he must wait in prison for the outcome of a US appeal hearing.

The WikiLeaks editor told a briefing with foreign correspondents in London that it would be "unthinkable" and "unacceptable" for the High Court to rule in favor of the United States.

According to Hrafnsson, Assange is expected to attend the hearing in person, but a decision is not expected for four to six weeks.

Related Topics

Hearing Australia Russia Europe Suicide London United Kingdom United States Sweden January April 2019 Event From Government Court

Recent Stories

Sudan Needs to Resolve Internal Issues On Its Own ..

Sudan Needs to Resolve Internal Issues On Its Own - Russian Foreign Ministry

40 seconds ago
 School girl dies as teacher drives car into studen ..

School girl dies as teacher drives car into students, 3 others injured

42 seconds ago
 US Committed to Non-Interference in Internal Relat ..

US Committed to Non-Interference in Internal Relations - Embassy in Ankara

48 seconds ago
 Kashmiris' sacrifices to bear fruit soon: Kamoka

Kashmiris' sacrifices to bear fruit soon: Kamoka

4 minutes ago
 Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, EU Ambassador Dis ..

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, EU Ambassador Discuss Moscow-Brussels Relations

4 minutes ago
 Karachi veteran super football cup -2021 begins

Karachi veteran super football cup -2021 begins

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.