Russia Not Ruling Out Blocking Assets of Foreign Embassies - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2022) Russia is not ruling out blockage of assets of embassies if foreign countries make such moves against Moscow, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Yevgeny Ivanov said on Wednesday.

"The assets of our embassies are blocked, problems happen in different countries.

Accordingly, if our embassies do not open assets and pay their bills, including utility costs, then, accordingly, appropriate measures will be taken here as well," Ivanov told reporters.