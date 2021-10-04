Russia Not Ruling Out Convening Moscow format Meeting on Afghanistan in October

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2021) Russia is not ruling out convening of the Moscow format meeting on Afghanistan in October, the Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Monday.

"We do not exclude the convening of the next meeting of the Moscow format on Afghanistan in October of this year," the ministry said, adding that the exact date will be announced after consultations with partners.