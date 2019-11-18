Russia Not Ruling Out Foreign Forces' Link to Unrest in Iran - Foreign Ministry Official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2019) Russia does not rule out that foreign forces may be behind the escalation of tensions in Iran, Zamir Kabulov, the head of the Foreign Ministry's Second Asian Department, told Sputnik on Monday.

Late last week, several Iranian cities were hit with rallies, triggered by the government's decision to increase prices for gasoline. At least one person was reportedly killed in clashes.

"The situation there is already difficult and tense, and, of course, the significant increase in gasoline prices has added fuel to the flame. Meanwhile, foreign forces are also working actively, so all [the factors] together [have contributed to the escalation]," Kabulov said, when asked to comment on the developments.

The Russian Embassy in Iran follows the situation closely and it has not received any information that Russian citizens have suffered any injury in the unrest, Kabulov added.