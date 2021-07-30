Russia Not Ruling Out Interaction With Dutch Competent Bodies in MH17 Case - Ambassador

THE HAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2021) Moscow still does not rule out the possibility of interaction with Dutch competent authorities in the MH17 crash case after withdrawing from the trilateral consultations, but hope for effective cooperation is diminishing, Russian Ambassador to the Netherlands Alexander Shulgin said in an interview with Sputnik.

"We have repeatedly explained the reasons for the termination of trilateral consultations. Having submitted an inter-state complaint against Russia with the European Court of Human Rights, the Hague simply deprived such work of any sense. We still do not rule out the possibility of interaction with competent authorities in the Netherlands in other formats. However, hope for effective cooperation is diminishing," Shulgin said.