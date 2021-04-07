UrduPoint.com
Russia Not Ruling Out JCPOA Revival In 2021, But Better To Have Progress By May - Envoy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 12:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) Moscow does not rule out the restoration of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran's nuclear program in 2021, but significant progress in this area should be achieved by May, Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, said on Tuesday.

Ulyanov heads the Russian delegation at the talks that started in the Austrian capital.

On Tuesday, following the first day of meetings, it was possible to launch the work of two expert groups - on lifting of sanctions and on nuclear issues.

"I think that in principle it cannot be ruled out that this year it will be possible to restore [the deal]. I would even say that the goal is to do it much earlier. Because if there is no progress by the end of May, then we will have there will be a problem with inspections [of Iran] through the IAEA. And I would not like this to happen," Ulyanov told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

