Russia Not Ruling Out New Grain Deal With Turkey - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2023) Russia is not ruling out the possibility of a new grain deal with Turkey, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said on Friday, adding that any options for continuation of grain supplies to world markets can be considered.

"We are ready to consider various options for further continuation of the supply of grain to the world market, both grain and fertilizers. We have very close interaction with Turkey, traditional interaction, and we are also in contact with them now and exchanging about what to do in the current situation," Vershinin told a briefing, when asked if signing a new grain deal between Moscow and Ankara is possible.