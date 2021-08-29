UrduPoint.com

Russia Not Ruling Out Possibility Of Terrorists Disguised As Afghan Refugees - Kabulov

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 29th August 2021 | 12:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2021) Russia's Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov warned on Saturday that there may be terrorists among the refugees evacuated from Kabul.

"Of course, this must be watched very closely, because it is terrorists and radicals who may be disguised as refugees," Kabulov said on air the Soloviev Live YouTube show.

At the same time, the diplomat noted that most of the refugees were civilians who "do not trust the Taliban [a terrorist group, banned in Russia]."

