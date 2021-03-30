UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Not Ruling Out Seasonal Surge In Military Activity In Afghanistan - Lavrov

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 05:10 PM

Russia Not Ruling Out Seasonal Surge in Military Activity in Afghanistan - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2021) A seasonal surge in military activity is possible in Afghanistan, for which reason it is necessary to make every effort to prevent escalation of violence in the conflict-torn nation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"Afghanistan is going through a difficult stage of its development. The military-political situation in this country remains very alarming. Terrorist attacks occur regularly, and a seasonal surge in combat activity cannot be ruled out. In this regard, it seems necessary to take every effort to reduce the level of violence there," Lavrov said in his address to the ninth Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process ministerial conference.

Lavrov recalled that Russia was vigorously working with regional and international partners in various formats.

"For many years, Russia has been providing economic, military-technical and humanitarian assistance to its Afghan partners.

Russia has always been in favor of establishing Afghanistan as an independent and self-sufficient state, free from terrorism and drugs," the minister said.

On March 18, a Moscow-sponsored meeting brought together the so-called extended troika ” Russia, China, the United States and Pakistan ” as well as Afghan political forces and the Taliban. In the joint statement after the talks, the four major foreign stakeholders urged the Afghan warring sides to reduce violence and immediately engage in discussions on fundamental issues to resolve the conflict.

"We believe that the discussion among the Afghan delegations has given additional impetus to the negotiation process in Doha," Lavrov said commenting on the Moscow meeting.

The Moscow talks came amid global efforts to revitalize the Kabul-Taliban talks in Doha. They were also expected to set the stage for a US-sponsored conference on Afghanistan, slated to take place in Turkey next month.

Related Topics

Pakistan Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Moscow Russia Turkey Drugs China Doha United States March From

Recent Stories

Tourist police for capital on the cards : Sh Rashi ..

4 minutes ago

Asad Umar asks provinces to ensure implementation ..

4 minutes ago

Five shops sealed for violating corona SOPs

4 minutes ago

Russia stages fresh military drills in the Arctic

4 minutes ago

France's Le Pen assails 'catastrophic' EU vaccinat ..

11 minutes ago

Police net four POs in rawalpindh

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.