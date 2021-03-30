Russia Not Ruling Out Seasonal Surge in Military Activity in Afghanistan - Lavrov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2021) A seasonal surge in military activity is possible in Afghanistan, for which reason it is necessary to make every effort to prevent escalation of violence in the conflict-torn nation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"Afghanistan is going through a difficult stage of its development. The military-political situation in this country remains very alarming. Terrorist attacks occur regularly, and a seasonal surge in combat activity cannot be ruled out. In this regard, it seems necessary to take every effort to reduce the level of violence there," Lavrov said in his address to the ninth Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process ministerial conference.

Lavrov recalled that Russia was vigorously working with regional and international partners in various formats.

"For many years, Russia has been providing economic, military-technical and humanitarian assistance to its Afghan partners.

Russia has always been in favor of establishing Afghanistan as an independent and self-sufficient state, free from terrorism and drugs," the minister said.

On March 18, a Moscow-sponsored meeting brought together the so-called extended troika ” Russia, China, the United States and Pakistan ” as well as Afghan political forces and the Taliban. In the joint statement after the talks, the four major foreign stakeholders urged the Afghan warring sides to reduce violence and immediately engage in discussions on fundamental issues to resolve the conflict.

"We believe that the discussion among the Afghan delegations has given additional impetus to the negotiation process in Doha," Lavrov said commenting on the Moscow meeting.

The Moscow talks came amid global efforts to revitalize the Kabul-Taliban talks in Doha. They were also expected to set the stage for a US-sponsored conference on Afghanistan, slated to take place in Turkey next month.