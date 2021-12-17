Russia Not Ruling Out US, NATO Will Delay Review of Security Guarantees Proposals -Ryabkov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2021) Russia is not ruling out that the United States and NATO will delay the review of its proposals on security guarantees, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday.

"Well, yes, it may happen, but, you know, colleagues on the other side, they are generally great masters of using tactics, procedures, and processes in the way that is necessary so that, if they are uncomfortable, the work is not carried out meaningfully," Ryabkov told a press conference.

The diplomat also mentioned that Russia already formed the negotiation team on security guarantees and called on NATO and the US to follow suit and appoint their representatives.