Russia Not Rushing to Recognize Taliban Rule in Afghanistan - Lavrov

KALININGRAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) Russia is not rushing to recognize the Taliban movement (banned in Russia) as the legitimate Afghan authorities, similar to other countries, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"We are not rushing with the recognition, just like all other countries," Lavrov told reporters.

On Sunday, the Taliban completed their takeover of Afghanistan by entering Kabul without meeting any resistance. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani resigned and fled the country a few hours later to prevent what he described as bloodshed that would occur if militants had to fight for the city.