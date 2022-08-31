MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2022) Russia is not satisfied with Geneva's role as a meeting point for holding bilateral talks with the United States, and will search for alternative options, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Wednesday.

"Given the complete merging of Bern's approach with the EU approach on the issue of assessments of a special military operation (in Ukraine), the role of Geneva as an international capital, as a platform for conducting, among other things, bilateral contacts with the United States, has sharply fallen. We are not satisfied with this platform, we will look for alternatives," Ryabkov told reporters.