Russia Not Seeing US Political Will To Extend New START Treaty - Deputy Foreign Minister

Muhammad Irfan 10 seconds ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 12:34 PM

Russia Not Seeing US Political Will to Extend New START Treaty - Deputy Foreign Minister

Russia does not see Washington's political will to extend the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), which expires in the beginning of 2021, as the United States is only studying the possibility to prolong the last remaining arms control deal between the two countries, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov has told Sputnik

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2019) Russia does not see Washington's political will to extend the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), which expires in the beginning of 2021, as the United States is only studying the possibility to prolong the last remaining arms control deal between the two countries, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov has told Sputnik.

"We do not see any insurmountable problems here, it is all about political will. Unfortunately, we still do not see enough of such political will of the US side," Ryabkov said.

The minister expressed regret over the fact that Washington was still mulling over the New START extension, adding that it was taking into consideration the new circumstances.

"Unfortunately, we now only hear the US side's reflections that the possible, the hypothetical extension is still being studied, and that the circumstances that have changed since the deal signing 10 years ago are taken into consideration when studying this question," Ryabkov added.

