Russia Not Seeking Excuses for Hostile Actions in Ukraine - Deputy Foreign Minister

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2022) Nobody is looking for excuses to carry out hostile actions in Ukraine and Russia has repeatedly said it does not intend to do so, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin told reporters on Thursday.

"First of all, nobody seeks any excuses for hostile actions.

We said we don't have any intention of doing that," Vershinin said when asked whether Russia's wording to describe what is happening in the Donbas region can be used as pretext to invade Ukraine.

Russia has repeatedly said in response to US accusations it does not plan to attack any country, including Ukraine, but reserves the right to move its forces on its territory as it sees fit.