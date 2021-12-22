Russia Not Seeking War But Will Strictly Ensure Its Security - Lavrov

UrduPoint.com

Russia does not want war but will strictly ensure its security with all available means, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2021) Russia does not want war but will strictly ensure its security with all available means, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"Our philosophy has long been well known ... We do not want war, President (Vladimir) Putin once again said about this: we do not need conflicts, we hope that conflicts do not seem to anyone else as a desirable course of action.

We will strictly ensure our security with the means that we deem necessary," Lavrov told Russia Today.

