Russia Not Sending Additional Instructors To CAR Yet - Ambassador

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 05:40 PM

Russia Not Sending Additional Instructors to CAR Yet - Ambassador

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) Russia currently has no plans so send additional military instructors to the Central African Republic (CAR) but if the African country's government submits a relevant request, Moscow will be ready to consider it positively, Russian Ambassador in Bangui Vladimir Titorenko told Sputnik on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Titorenko held a meeting with car Defense Minister Marie-Noelle Koyara to discuss the military and political developments in the country in light of rebels defeat; the Russian-CAR defense cooperation; and the potential lifting of the arms embargo.

"Both sides stated that the entire territory of the country went under control of the legitimate government two days ago," Titorenko said.

He expressed the belief that several weeks would be enough to defeat small groups of rebels who are currently hiding in forests.

"Russia currently has no plans to send additional instructors, as governmental troops control the entire territory of the country. However, if we receive such a request from the CAR authorities, Moscow will be ready to consider it positively," Titorenko added.

Russia will continue training personnel for the CAR army, the diplomat pledged.

