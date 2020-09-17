UrduPoint.com
Russia Not Sending To Poland Dispatchers Allegedly Linked To Kaczynski Case - Lawmaker

Russia will not extradite to Poland the air traffic control officers who worked at the Smolensk airfield during the 2010 plane crash that resulted in the death of Polish President Lech Kaczynski, since this would violate the Russian Constitution, the deputy head of the Russian upper chamber's international affairs committee told Sputnik on Thursday

Warsaw has initiated the procedure for the dispatchers arrest, as the Polish commission re-investigating the deadly crash, in which 96 people were killed, believes that their deliberate actions are one of the possible reasons behind the tragedy.

"Russia will not extradite to Poland the dispatchers in Kaczynski case, this is prohibited by the Russian Constitution," Andrey Klimov said, expressing the belief that Poland should "close the probe.

Upper house lawmaker Alexei Kondratyev, in turn, recalled that experts had established Polish pilots guilt, and "this was not challenged in court."

"Russia will not give its citizens to Poland for some mockery," Kondratyev stressed in his comment for Sputnik.

In 2011, the Interstate Aviation Committee published the final report on the results of a technical investigation, according to which the direct cause of the crash was the decision of the crew not to leave for an alternate airfield, and systemic reasons were deficiencies in flight support and crew training.

