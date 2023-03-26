Russia Not Suffering From Medicine Shortage, Health Minister Says

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2023) There is no major shortage of medicines and medical equipment in Russia, mechanisms have been developed to quickly resolve all the possible issues, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko told Sputnik.

"There is no global deficit (of medical equipment and drugs in Russia).

If any difficulties arise, then we have developed and implemented mechanisms that quickly and effectively compensate for everything," Murashko said.

He specified that new labs and production facilities are emerging in Russia and the Ministry of Health is creating a number of new production sites.

This year, the health ministry is working on production sites for different drugs, cell technologies and new test systems, Murashko said.