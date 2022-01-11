Russia Not Sure US Will Comply With Security Agreements If Reached - Ryabkov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2022) Russia is not confident that the United States will fulfill the legally formalized agreements on security guarantees, if the countries conclude such, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

"There is no such confidence.

The (Russian) president put the question in such a way that, given the negative experience that we have accumulated over a long time, the scheme with the obligations of the United States, of course, is not ideal. But paraphrasing, conveying meaning in its own interpretation, is better than nothing," Ryabkov said.