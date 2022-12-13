Russia Not Sure US Will Fulfill Obligations as Host Country of APEC Forum - Diplomat

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2022) Russia is not sure that the US will be able to fulfill all its obligations as a host country of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum but is ready to participate, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said on Tuesday.

On Monday, Reuters reported that Russia will be invited to the meetings of the APEC Forum in 2023 under the chairmanship of the United States.

"Of course, we are ready. But I am not sure that the US will fulfill all its obligations as a host country of the event, although at least it has stated this. If we follow this principle, we are ready to take part in all events in the United States," Rudenko said on the sidelines of the Valdai Discussion Club.