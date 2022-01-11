UrduPoint.com

Russia Not Sure Whether Security Guarantees Dialogue With US Will Continue - Ryabkov

Umer Jamshaid Published January 11, 2022 | 12:10 AM

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2022) Moscow does not yet know whether the dialogue with Washington on security guarantees would continue, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

"As for the dialogue on security guarantees, we do not know, we do not know the answer to this question now, and this will become an object for in-depth professional analysis, report to the management and making a decision on all events that are being held this week," he said at a briefing on Monday.

Ryabkov added that Russia and the United States had common understanding that dialogue on strategic stability and arms control would continue.

