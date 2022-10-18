Russia Not Surprised by First Findings of Nord Stream Probe - Peskov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2022) The Kremlin is not surprised by the first conclusions of European states in the Nord Stream investigation that the explosions were sabotage, this is what Russian intelligence said immediately after the incidents, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

The attacks took place on September 26 at once on two Russian export gas pipelines ” Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2. Germany, Denmark and Sweden do not rule out targeted sabotage. Nord Stream operator Nord Stream AG reported that the incident was unprecedented and it was impossible to estimate the repair time.

The Russian Prosecutor General's Office initiated a case on an act of international terrorism after the incident.

"Our special services immediately confirmed the fact that this was sabotage, and the fact that such a destruction of pipelines could occur only as a result of very, very powerful explosions. In addition, this was immediately said by experts who were directly related to the operation and know all the technical characteristics of this pipeline system," Peskov said.