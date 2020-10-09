Russia Not Surprised With EU Acting 'Without Trial' on Navalny Case - Lavrov

Russia is not surprised by the fact that the European Union is acting "without trial" in the situation with Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, who was allegedly poisoned by a substance similar to the Novichok nerve agent, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday, referring to the proposed EU sanctions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) Russia is not surprised by the fact that the European Union is acting "without trial" in the situation with Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, who was allegedly poisoned by a substance similar to the Novichok nerve agent, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday, referring to the proposed EU sanctions.

Earlier in the week, France and Germany prepared a draft sanction list targeting about a dozen officials in the Russian presidential administration and security forces. The list will be discussed at a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels on Monday.

"What is going to be discussed on Monday at the EU Council of Foreign Ministers � we hear announcements, threats, warnings that sanctions will be imposed. Some persons who will be punished for poisoning Alexey Navalny are already on the list. We are no longer surprised that the EU is acting without trial. We are required to conduct an investigation, but no facts [on poisoning] were provided to us, including by Germany," Lavrov said after a meeting with the Danish foreign minister, Jeppe Kofod.

Navalny fell ill during a domestic flight in Russia on August 20. He was initially treated in the Siberian city of Omsk, where the plane made an emergency landing. Two days later, when doctors established he was fit for cross-border aerial transportation, the 44-year-old was flown to Germany for further treatment.

Days later, on September 2, the German government claimed that samples taken from Navalny contained traces of a nerve agent from the Novichok group. Earlier tests conducted in Russia did not show any traces of poison.

Russia has demanded that Germany provide evidence and make the case materials available to Russian investigators. The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) earlier this week found in Navalny's system traces of a toxin, which was not in the OPCW's registry of prohibited chemicals.

In a recent interview with the German Spiegel news magazine, Navalny accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of being behind his alleged poisoning. The Kremlin called his statement "extremely insulting and unacceptable."