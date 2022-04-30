Russia Not Threatening Anyone With Nuclear War, But West Starting Such Talks - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2022) Russia does not threaten anyone with a nuclear war, Western countries are starting to talk about it, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"I was asked about whether a nuclear war was possible, whether the risks of starting a nuclear war had increased, and whether Russia assumed that this could happen. I replied that from the very beginning of our cooperation with the administration of (former US President Donald) Trump, we offered them reaffirm the Reagan-Gorbachev thesis of 1997 that there could be no winners in a nuclear war and therefore it should never be unleashed," Lavrov said in an interview with Al-Arabiya broadcaster.

He noted that it was Russia that had initiated multiple times the adoption of statements on behalf of all nuclear countries confirming commitments related to nuclear weapons. And although the Trump administration refused to accept such a statement, it was adopted following the first meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden in Geneva.

"It's not Russia playing with the words 'nuclear war,' You remember (Volodymyr) Zelenskyy saying in January that Ukraine made a mistake when it renounced its nuclear status. And then he said that Ukraine should think about acquiring nuclear weapons. Recently, the Polish prime minister said that Warsaw would welcome the deployment of US nuclear weapons on its territory and their redeployment from Germany to Poland. We never play with such dangerous concepts. Never. We must all be committed to the statements of the 'nuclear five.' ” 'A nuclear war can never be unleashed.' But Western countries in this case should rein in officials from Ukraine and Poland, who see no danger in playing with such words," Lavrov added.

Earlier, the minister said that the risk of nuclear war was real, and this danger should not be underestimated, but there were many who were ready to artificially inflate this threat.