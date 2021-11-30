Russia Not to Give Up Dollar But Ready to Reduce Its Use - Putin

Russia does not give up the dollar and will continue working with the currency, but if the United States does not want it, then Russia will reduce the use of the dollar, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2021) Russia does not give up the Dollar and will continue working with the Currency, but if the United States does not want it, then Russia will reduce the use of the dollar, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"We will not give up the dollar, we will work with the dollar, as much as the dollar wants it - if it doesn't want to, it doesn't have to, we will reduce it," the president said at the VTB Capital Investment Forum "Russia Calling!".

Putin added that now the main world trend is an increase in the number of reserve currencies and payments in national currencies.

"This is how we will move in different directions," the president added.

Putin also said that Russia will be moving away from dollar if the United States does not change its policy.