UrduPoint.com

Russia Not To Give Up Dollar But Ready To Reduce Its Use - Putin

Muhammad Irfan 14 minutes ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 07:30 PM

Russia Not to Give Up Dollar But Ready to Reduce Its Use - Putin

Russia does not give up the dollar and will continue working with the currency, but if the United States does not want it, then Russia will reduce the use of the dollar, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2021) Russia does not give up the Dollar and will continue working with the Currency, but if the United States does not want it, then Russia will reduce the use of the dollar, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"We will not give up the dollar, we will work with the dollar, as much as the dollar wants it - if it doesn't want to, it doesn't have to, we will reduce it," the president said at the VTB Capital Investment Forum "Russia Calling!".

Putin added that now the main world trend is an increase in the number of reserve currencies and payments in national currencies.

"This is how we will move in different directions," the president added.

Putin also said that Russia will be moving away from dollar if the United States does not change its policy.

Related Topics

World Dollar Russia Vladimir Putin United States From

Recent Stories

ADNEC to host first edition of Auto Moto exhibitio ..

ADNEC to host first edition of Auto Moto exhibition in October 2022

30 minutes ago
 Ukraine to Team Up With Apple to Conduct Populatio ..

Ukraine to Team Up With Apple to Conduct Population Census - President

6 minutes ago
 Corps Commander Polo Cup:Barry's, Diamond Paints, ..

Corps Commander Polo Cup:Barry's, Diamond Paints, 4 Corps win openers

6 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Punjab felicitates Pak cricket team ..

Chief Minister Punjab felicitates Pak cricket team

6 minutes ago
 Brent Crude Dips Below $70 Per Barrel First Time i ..

Brent Crude Dips Below $70 Per Barrel First Time in 14 Weeks

6 minutes ago
 Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Tuesday 30 ..

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Tuesday 30 Nov 2021

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.