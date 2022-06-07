UrduPoint.com

Russia Not To Support IAEA Resolution On Iran - Permanent Representative In Vienna

Sumaira FH Published June 07, 2022 | 06:30 AM

Russia Not to Support IAEA Resolution on Iran - Permanent Representative in Vienna

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2022) Russia will not support the International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) resolution on Iran, which is expected to be considered at a meeting of the IAEA board of Governors this week, Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, said.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett presented documents last week claiming Iran's alleged deception of the IAEA and Tehran's alleged attempts to cover up the state of affairs in its nuclear program.

On this issue, as well as on the nature of Iran's further cooperation with the IAEA, a draft resolution is expected to be submitted for consideration at a meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors.

"It becomes more and more clear that the intention of the Western participants in the #ViennaTalks to adopt a resolution on #Iran at the current session of the #IAEA BoG is very counterproductive for the #JCPOA," Ulyanov said on Twitter.

"Russia will not associate itself with such a resolution on any way," he said.

