Russia Not to Tolerate Any Provocation of Kiev, West in Donbas- Delegation at Vienna Talks

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2022) Russia warns that it will not tolerate any provocation of Kiev and Western countries in Donbas, such as an attack on Russians, Konstantin Gavrilov, the head of the Russian delegation at the military security and arms control talks in Vienna, said.

"Everything was clearly said and warned: we will not tolerate any attack on our citizens. It was clearly said, it was clearly reported in all media," Gavrilov said on the air of the YouTube channel "Izolenta live."