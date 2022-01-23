UrduPoint.com

Russia Not To Tolerate Any Provocation Of Kiev, West In Donbas- Delegation At Vienna Talks

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 23, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Russia Not to Tolerate Any Provocation of Kiev, West in Donbas- Delegation at Vienna Talks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2022) Russia warns that it will not tolerate any provocation of Kiev and Western countries in Donbas, such as an attack on Russians, Konstantin Gavrilov, the head of the Russian delegation at the military security and arms control talks in Vienna, said.

"Everything was clearly said and warned: we will not tolerate any attack on our citizens. It was clearly said, it was clearly reported in all media," Gavrilov said on the air of the YouTube channel "Izolenta live."

Related Topics

Attack Russia Vienna Kiev YouTube Media All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 January 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd January 2022

6 hours ago
 UN Mission in Afghanistan Says Concerned About Dis ..

UN Mission in Afghanistan Says Concerned About Disappearance of 2 Female Activis ..

21 hours ago
 Trials for PAF Squash Academy completed

Trials for PAF Squash Academy completed

21 hours ago
 Friedrich Merz Elected Chairman of Germany's Chris ..

Friedrich Merz Elected Chairman of Germany's Christian Democratic Union - Report ..

22 hours ago
 Five held with narcotics in sialkot

Five held with narcotics in sialkot

22 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.