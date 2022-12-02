UrduPoint.com

Russia Not Under Suspicion By Spanish Police Over Parcels With Explosives - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published December 02, 2022 | 05:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2022) The Spanish Police do not see any evidence that parcels with explosives have been sent by the Russian special service, the Sexta broadcaster said on Friday.

On Thursday, local media reported that six packages with explosives were intercepted by the police. The parcels were originally destined for several public institutions, including the Ukrainian embassy, the Spanish ministry of defense and an air force base, as well as for a weapon company, which provides arms to Ukraine.

The police do not see any evidence that any organized group, including the Russian secret service, is behind any of the incidents, Sexta said.

According to the media, the police are now investigating how the packages can be connected. Four of six signatures match each other, which can mean that they were made by the same author, however all options are being considered, Sexta added.

One envelope with pyrotechnic substance, according to media messages, sent to Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sanchez has been intercepted by the police. The sixth parcel has been sent to the US embassy in Madrid. Later, it has reportedly been destroyed by a special police unit.

