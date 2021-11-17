Russia Not Using Gas Issue for Political Reasons in Dialogue With Moldova - Lavrov

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2021) Moscow refutes all claims made by the West that Russia is allegedly using a gas issue in dialogue with Moldova as a political tool, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"We noticed that some of our Western colleagues, including the noticeably more active EU High Representative, Mr.

Borrell, commented on the positive agreements (on gas). For some reason considered it was possible and appropriate to accuse Russia of exerting political pressure. This is not the case," Lavrov told reporters after a meeting with his Moldovan counterpart, Nikolae Popescu.