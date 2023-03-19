Russia Not Using Hypersonic Weapons During Military Operation in Ukraine - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2023) KAMCHATSKIY, Russia, March 19 (Sputnik) - Russia does not deploy hypersonic weapons during its military operation in Ukraine, but possesses them along with other sophisticated systems, which were not available at the start of the Ukraine crisis in 2014, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday.

"But we then (in 2014) did not have any hypersonic weapons, and now we have them. Yes, we do not use them, but we possess them ... We have other modern defense systems, and in 2014 we had nothing of that kind," Putin told the Moscow.Kremlin.Putin tv show when asked whether Russia should have started a military operation in Ukraine in 2014.