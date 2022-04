(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2022) Russia does not use mercenaries in Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"Russia never uses mercenaries. I can assure you that the Syrians have their own concerns," the minister said in an interview with Al-Arabiya broadcaster, answering whether Russia used foreign mercenaries, including from Syria, in Ukraine.