Russia Not Violating Any WTO Rules - Kremlin

Russia is not violating any norms of the World Trade Organization (WTO), Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2021) Russia is not violating any norms of the World Trade Organization (WTO), Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

In a report on the implementation and enforcement of Russia's WTO commitments released on Tuesday, the office of the US Trade Representative said that the US authorities see import substitution and preferences for goods and services of domestic production as Russia's departure from the WTO norms and intend to work on countermeasures through the WTO.

"As for the WTO, we do not agree with this point of view. Russia does not violate anything in this area," Peskov told reporters.