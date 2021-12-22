UrduPoint.com

Russia Not Violating Any WTO Rules - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 03:29 PM

Russia Not Violating Any WTO Rules - Kremlin

Russia is not violating any norms of the World Trade Organization (WTO), Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2021) Russia is not violating any norms of the World Trade Organization (WTO), Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

In a report on the implementation and enforcement of Russia's WTO commitments released on Tuesday, the office of the US Trade Representative said that the US authorities see import substitution and preferences for goods and services of domestic production as Russia's departure from the WTO norms and intend to work on countermeasures through the WTO.

"As for the WTO, we do not agree with this point of view. Russia does not violate anything in this area," Peskov told reporters.

Related Topics

World Import Russia From

Recent Stories

Sara Ali Khan says she and mother don’t discuss ..

Sara Ali Khan says she and mother don’t discuss her marriage plans

10 minutes ago
 First wild card picks announced for Australian Ope ..

First wild card picks announced for Australian Open 2022

2 minutes ago
 Two matches decided in 16th Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup ..

Two matches decided in 16th Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup Basketball tourney

2 minutes ago
 Putin-Lukashenko Meeting May Place During Informal ..

Putin-Lukashenko Meeting May Place During Informal CIS Summit - Kremlin

2 minutes ago
 WhatsApp to introduce new feature for voice calls

WhatsApp to introduce new feature for voice calls

26 minutes ago
 All set to celebrate Christmas in federal capital

All set to celebrate Christmas in federal capital

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.