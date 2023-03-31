Russia Not Violating Commitments by Deploying Nuclear Weapons in Belarus - Nebenzia

Russia is not violating its non-proliferation commitments by deploying tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said on Friday

"We're doing so without violating our international obligations on the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons. President Putin was clear about the fact that we are not transferring nuclear weapons. We are talking about the transfer of the Iskander-M operational-tactical missile system to the Republic of Belarus, the reequipment of aircraft of the Belarusian Air Force and the training of crews, the construction of a special storage facility for tactical nuclear weapons on the territory of Belarus," Nebenzia told the UN Security Council.

Those weapons will not be operated by Belarus, Nebenzia said, noting that they will remain under Russia's control.

Nebenzia reminded the Council that the US has deployed a number of nuclear weapons throughout Europe.