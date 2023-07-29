Open Menu

Russia Not Violating UN Charter, But Acting In Accordance With It - Putin

Umer Jamshaid Published July 29, 2023 | 01:50 AM

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2023) Russia does not violated the UN Charter and acts in full accordance with it, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"We are being told today that we are violating the Charter of the United Nations. I do not think that this is the case.

On the contrary, I believe that we act in full accordance with the UN Charter," Putin said at a working lunch with the heads of the African delegations on Ukraine.

The principles of the UN Charter must be respected by other states as well, the president added.

"There should not be any double standards, unilateral sanctions and attempts to ensure their own security at the expense of others," Putin concluded.

