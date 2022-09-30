Russia Not Willing to Develop Theme of Nuclear Escalation - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2022) Russia does not want to develop the theme of nuclear escalation and is urging everyone to behave responsibly, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"We do not want to develop this theme, we are still urging everyone to behave responsibly," Peskov said, adding that only those acting irresponsibly had been talking about nuclear escalation.