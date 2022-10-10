Russia Not Willing to Participate in Nuclear Rhetoric Heated Up in West - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2022) Russia does not want to participate in nuclear rhetoric, which has been heated up in the West in recent weeks, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"As for the nuclear rhetoric, which has probably been heated up at various levels in the West in recent weeks, primarily in the United States, we do not want to take part in it," Peskov told reporters.