UrduPoint.com

Russia Not Withdrawing Demand To Unblock Operation Of Ammonia Pipeline - Ministry

Sumaira FH Published June 20, 2023 | 08:15 PM

Russia Not Withdrawing Demand to Unblock Operation of Ammonia Pipeline - Ministry

Russia's demand that the Tolyatti-Odesa ammonia pipeline be unblocked still stands even though Moscow realizes that its relaunch anytime soon is impossible due to damage caused to it by a recent Ukrainian blast, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2023) Russia's demand that the Tolyatti-Odesa ammonia pipeline be unblocked still stands even though Moscow realizes that its relaunch anytime soon is impossible due to damage caused to it by a recent Ukrainian blast, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said on Tuesday.

Ensuring free exports of fertilizers from Russia is covered in a memorandum between Moscow and the United Nations as part of a broader four-party grain deal with Turkey and Ukraine known as the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

"We are not withdrawing this demand, because it is included in the package of general agreements both under the memorandum and the four-party agreements.

But at the same time, we understand that after the Ukrainian side of the ammonia pipeline was blown up, there are no real opportunities to quickly proceed with it. Physically, the possibility of a quick launch of the ammonia pipeline has been destroyed by the Kiev regime," Vershinin told reporters.

On June 7, the Russian Defense Ministry said that a Ukrainian sabotage group had blown up the Tolyatti-Odesa ammonia pipeline in the Kharkiv Region, adding that there were casualties among the civilian population. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said later that the explosion would complicate the extension of the grain deal.

Related Topics

United Nations Exports Ukraine Moscow Russia Turkey Same Kharkiv Kiev June From

Recent Stories

Parvez Elahi granted post-arrest bail in illegal r ..

Parvez Elahi granted post-arrest bail in illegal recruitments' case

9 minutes ago
 PTA urges safe, responsible use of social media

PTA urges safe, responsible use of social media

7 minutes ago
 Sardar Khetran hails CM Bizenjo, Finance Minister ..

Sardar Khetran hails CM Bizenjo, Finance Minister for presenting ideal budget

7 minutes ago
 Yadgar, Bagh-e-Dastoor, a symbolic tribute to Paki ..

Yadgar, Bagh-e-Dastoor, a symbolic tribute to Pakistan's constitutional ideals: ..

8 minutes ago
 19th Liwa Date Festival to kick off on 17th July

19th Liwa Date Festival to kick off on 17th July

16 minutes ago
 US Imposes Sanctions on 2 South Sudanese Officials ..

US Imposes Sanctions on 2 South Sudanese Officials for Alleged Sexual Violence - ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.