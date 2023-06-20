Russia Not Withdrawing Demand to Unblock Operation of Ammonia Pipeline - Ministry

Russia's demand that the Tolyatti-Odesa ammonia pipeline be unblocked still stands even though Moscow realizes that its relaunch anytime soon is impossible due to damage caused to it by a recent Ukrainian blast, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2023) Russia's demand that the Tolyatti-Odesa ammonia pipeline be unblocked still stands even though Moscow realizes that its relaunch anytime soon is impossible due to damage caused to it by a recent Ukrainian blast, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said on Tuesday.

Ensuring free exports of fertilizers from Russia is covered in a memorandum between Moscow and the United Nations as part of a broader four-party grain deal with Turkey and Ukraine known as the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

"We are not withdrawing this demand, because it is included in the package of general agreements both under the memorandum and the four-party agreements.

But at the same time, we understand that after the Ukrainian side of the ammonia pipeline was blown up, there are no real opportunities to quickly proceed with it. Physically, the possibility of a quick launch of the ammonia pipeline has been destroyed by the Kiev regime," Vershinin told reporters.

On June 7, the Russian Defense Ministry said that a Ukrainian sabotage group had blown up the Tolyatti-Odesa ammonia pipeline in the Kharkiv Region, adding that there were casualties among the civilian population. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said later that the explosion would complicate the extension of the grain deal.