Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 09:02 PM

Russia Not Worried About Possible New US Sanctions Over Alleged Election Meddling - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2020) Moscow is not afraid of US threats about a possible expansion of US sanctions over alleged meddling in the 2020 presidential election and will continue to convince Washington that the interference in nonexistent, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told Sputnik, commenting on media reports that Democratic senators sent a letter to President Donald Trump's administration.

In the letter, published on Monday, senators Chuck Schumer and Sherrod Brown urged the Trump administration to impose new sanctions on Russia, including President Vladimir Putin and other government officials. Schumer and Brown noted that the US Congress had provided the administration with a broad range of sanction tools through the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act, a bill signed into law in 2017.

"We are not afraid, because we initially proceeded from the fact that speculations on the topic of the so-called Russian interference which does not exist... will continue. When there are not enough arguments, there are not enough tools to wage a substantive internal political struggle, they introduce some Russian factor. This is a sad reality that we have been dealing with for many years," Ryabkov said.

The diplomat went on to explain that the narrative cycle which US politicians appear to be caught in is leading to a drop in the level of internal politics.

"[We will continue to] convince them that this [election meddling] is nothing. They have fallen into a trap of virtual reality of their own making... This is a reflection of the fall in the level of domestic politics in the United States," Ryabkov added.

