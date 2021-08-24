Russia Not Worried About Western Hypersonic Missiles - Defense Concern

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) Western hypersonic missiles pose no threat to Russia, as Russian missile defense systems are capable of shooting them down, Pavel Sozinov, general designer at the Almaz-Antey defense concern said on Tuesday in an interview with Sputnik.

In July 2020, the US revealed its plan to develop hypersonic missiles capable of flying at velocities of 17 times the speed of sound and labeled by then-President Donald Trump as "super duper."

"We can deal with any hypersonic missile, either existing or that can be created in the near future," Sozinov stated.

High speed of missiles itself entails no repercussions, since any hypersonic missile can develop a maximum speed only at high altitude, and while approaching to the target and entering the atmosphere, it loses speed, the general designer elaborated.

"These 'super missiles' developed abroad pose no tangible threat to us, and we know how to develop further in this sphere," Sozinov added.

The Almaz-Antey defense concern has long been living in a "hypersonic reality," as almost all the ballistic missiles, its defense systems are aimed at intercepting, are hypersonic, and Almaz-Antey's defense missiles themselves are capable of developing hypersonic speeds.

Russia is a pioneer in developing hypersonic weapons, with its cutting-edge Avangard missile unveiled back in 2018 and deployed in 2019.

The Almaz-Antey is Russia's leading corporation in the defense-industry complex, comprising over 60 hi-tech companies, specialized in developing air defense systems, radars and control systems. The corporation, established in 2002, has developed such missile defense systems as S-400, the Tor and the Buk, and holds a top position in the international defense supplies market.