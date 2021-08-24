UrduPoint.com

Russia Not Worried About Western Hypersonic Missiles - Defense Concern

Sumaira FH 9 minutes ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 11:00 AM

Russia Not Worried About Western Hypersonic Missiles - Defense Concern

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) Western hypersonic missiles pose no threat to Russia, as Russian missile defense systems are capable of shooting them down, Pavel Sozinov, general designer at the Almaz-Antey defense concern said on Tuesday in an interview with Sputnik.

In July 2020, the US revealed its plan to develop hypersonic missiles capable of flying at velocities of 17 times the speed of sound and labeled by then-President Donald Trump as "super duper."

"We can deal with any hypersonic missile, either existing or that can be created in the near future," Sozinov stated.

High speed of missiles itself entails no repercussions, since any hypersonic missile can develop a maximum speed only at high altitude, and while approaching to the target and entering the atmosphere, it loses speed, the general designer elaborated.

"These 'super missiles' developed abroad pose no tangible threat to us, and we know how to develop further in this sphere," Sozinov added.

The Almaz-Antey defense concern has long been living in a "hypersonic reality," as almost all the ballistic missiles, its defense systems are aimed at intercepting, are hypersonic, and Almaz-Antey's defense missiles themselves are capable of developing hypersonic speeds.

Russia is a pioneer in developing hypersonic weapons, with its cutting-edge Avangard missile unveiled back in 2018 and deployed in 2019.

The Almaz-Antey is Russia's leading corporation in the defense-industry complex, comprising over 60 hi-tech companies, specialized in developing air defense systems, radars and control systems. The corporation, established in 2002, has developed such missile defense systems as S-400, the Tor and the Buk, and holds a top position in the international defense supplies market.

Related Topics

Russia Trump July 2018 2019 2020 Market All Top

Recent Stories

Masses not getting benefit of reduced oil prices: ..

Masses not getting benefit of reduced oil prices: Mian Zahid Hussain

51 seconds ago
 realme Kicks-off its Fan Fest 2021 in Pakistan wit ..

Realme Kicks-off its Fan Fest 2021 in Pakistan with Tons of Exciting Discounts a ..

26 minutes ago
 Careem further strengthens its Government Relation ..

Careem further strengthens its Government Relations and Public Policy domain

34 minutes ago
 India reports 25,467 new COVID-19 cases

India reports 25,467 new COVID-19 cases

39 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2021

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 24th August 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 24th August 2021

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.