Russia Not Yet Changing National Goals Due To COVID-19, Up To Cabinet To Decide - Kremlin

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 06:32 PM

Russia Not Yet Changing National Goals Due to COVID-19, Up to Cabinet to Decide - Kremlin

Russia has not yet introduced any changes to its national goals, but flexibility is possible due to the coronavirus pandemic, it is up to the cabinet to make decisions on the matter, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) Russia has not yet introduced any changes to its national goals, but flexibility is possible due to the coronavirus pandemic, it is up to the cabinet to make decisions on the matter, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"This is the government's business. You know that no changes have been introduced to the national goals. Obliviously, this will be quite a flexible process. This is why the government will be in charge of making decisions on where and how this money can be distributed," Peskov told reporters.

