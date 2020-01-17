UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Not Yet Planning Contacts With Pompeo At Berlin Conference On Libya - Ryabkov

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 46 seconds ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 11:10 AM

Russia Not Yet Planning Contacts With Pompeo at Berlin Conference on Libya - Ryabkov

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) Russia does not currently plan any contact with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on the sidelines of the upcoming international conference on the Libya crisis settlement, which Berlin will host on Sunday, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov has said in an interview with Sputnik.

The US Department of State announced on Thursday that Pompeo would attend the conference. The leaders of the rivaling Libya's Government of National Accord and Libyan National Army have already confirmed their participation.

"As I have heard, Secretary of State Pompeo is expected to arrive there. We do not currently plan any contacts in this context," Ryabkov said.

Related Topics

Army Russia Berlin Libya Sunday Government Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jan 17, 2020 in Pakistan

56 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from Chairma ..

9 hours ago

RAK Crown Prince receives Theyab bin Mohamed bin Z ..

11 hours ago

PTI most popular political party among people: Cha ..

11 hours ago

Javad Zarif Says Tehran Ready to Repatriate Bodies ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.