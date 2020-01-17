Russia Not Yet Planning Contacts With Pompeo at Berlin Conference on Libya - Ryabkov

(@FahadShabbir)

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) Russia does not currently plan any contact with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on the sidelines of the upcoming international conference on the Libya crisis settlement, which Berlin will host on Sunday, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov has said in an interview with Sputnik.

The US Department of State announced on Thursday that Pompeo would attend the conference. The leaders of the rivaling Libya's Government of National Accord and Libyan National Army have already confirmed their participation.

"As I have heard, Secretary of State Pompeo is expected to arrive there. We do not currently plan any contacts in this context," Ryabkov said.