MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2021) The change of power in Afghanistan is a fact, and Russia notes the Taliban's (banned in Russia) efforts on stabilization of the situation in the country, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"Now, after a radical change in the situation on the ground, it is already pointless to look for those to blame for the fact that it was not possible to achieve a tangible result in the matter of national reconciliation," Lavrov said during the Moscow format meeting on Afghanistan.

The Russian minister added that the previous government led by ex-President Ashraf Ghani did not meet expectations.

"Now a new administration is in power. This fact places great responsibility on the Taliban movement. We note his efforts to stabilize the military-political situation, to improve the activities of the state apparatus," Lavrov added.