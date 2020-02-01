Russia Notifies China of Evacuation Plans for Its Citizens in Hubei - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2020) Russia has informed China about starting the evacuation of Russian citizens from the Chinese province of Hubei, which is the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova announced that Russia would retrieve its citizens from Hubei. Preliminary reports suggest that there are 300 Russians in the city of Wuhan, Hubei's capital, and 341 in the rest of the province, according to the official.

"Moscow has notified Beijing via diplomatic channels about the beginning of the evacuation efforts to bring Russian citizens back from the Hubei province," the ministry said on its Facebook.

The outbreak began in late December in Wuhan and the city has since been quarantined along with several others that China's authorities deem as hotbeds of infection. Other nations are arranging charter flights to evacuate their nationals, and the number of those that are limiting arrivals from China continues to grow.

The current toll of lethal cases of the virus stands at 213 ” all in China.