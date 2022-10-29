Russia Notifies UN Chief About Suspension of Participation in Grain Deal - Letter

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russia has officially notified United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the suspension of the grain deal following a Ukrainian drone attack, according to a letter obtained by Sputnik

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2022) Russia has officially notified United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the suspension of the grain deal following a Ukrainian drone attack, according to a letter obtained by Sputnik.

"Against the backdrop of this attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces Russia can not guarantee safety of civilian ships travelling under the abovementioned Initiative. Therefore, starting as of today, the Russian side suspends the Initiative for an indefinite term," the letter signed by Russia's permanent representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia read.