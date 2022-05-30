Russia Now Has Its Own ACAS System - Developer

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2022) The first domestic Airborne Collision Avoidance System (ACAS) has been created in Russia for all types of aircraft, Sergey Baburov, the CEO of the Navigator company that developed the new ACAS, told Sputnik.

"The Airborne Collision Avoidance System is the first, unique domestic system, which has no analogues.

It warns aircraft, gives a signal to the autopilot to avoid collision with aircraft. This is the crown of import substitution," Baburov said.

He specified that the new Russian system has a hybrid surveillance mode: passive surveillance of the situation and an active antenna that transmits information to other aircraft about its location.

The new Russian ACAS is designed for all types of Il-96, Sukhoi Superjet-100, Il-14, and other aircraft that previously used the American Collins traffic collision avoidance systems.