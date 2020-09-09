Russia Objects to Attempts to Politicize Development of COVID Vaccine - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) Russia is against attempts to politicize development of the coronavirus vaccine, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that AstraZeneca suspended its vaccine trials after one of the participants in the UK had a serious adverse reaction.

"We have always seen in the negative light attempts to politicize and make political anything that is linked to testing and trials of the vaccine," Peskov told reporters, when asked if Russia was concerned about its own vaccine.