Russia Objects To Politicization Of European Energy Supply Projects - Lavrov

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 09:19 PM

Russia Objects to Politicization of European Energy Supply Projects - Lavrov

Moscow does not mind diversification of gas supplies to Europe but it believes that these projects should not be political in nature, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in his online address to the Rome Med 2020 conference

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) Moscow does not mind diversification of gas supplies to Europe but it believes that these projects should not be political in nature, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in his online address to the Rome Med 2020 conference.

"We are not against implementation of energy projects aimed at diversifying gas supplies to Europe, including in this very region. At the same time, we reject politicization of cooperation in this sphere. The choice should be made by consumer countries themselves, based on the logic of free competition, economic feasibility and benefit, and not under the pressure of ultimatums and threats emanating from across the ocean," Lavrov said.

